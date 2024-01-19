The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by former deputy senate president Ovie Omo-Agege and the APC against Governor Sheriff Omorevmori of Delta state

In other appeals filed by the SDP and Labour Party candidates, Kenneth Gbagi and Kennedy Pela, the court also affirmed the victory of the governor

According to the Supreme Court, the appellants failed to prove their cases as required by the law and, therefore, dismissed their appeals

Asaba, Delta - The Supreme Court has given its final say on the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Ovie Omo-Agege, against Governor Sheriff Omorovwori of Delta state.

In the suit, which sought to sack the governor, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the March 18 governorship election, the APC and the former deputy senate president were defeated.

Supreme Court delivers judgment on suit seeking to sack Delta governor

Supreme Court affirms victory of Governor Omrevmori as Delta governor

The Supreme Court dismissed the appeal of the former deputy senate president in a judgment delivered on Friday, January 19, The Nation reported.

According to the court, the APC and Omo-Agege failed to justify that the election was conducted without substantial compliance with the Electoral Act.

In the lead judgment delivered by Justice Inyang Okoro, the court affirmed the victory of Governor Omorevmori in the March 18 Delta state governorship election.

Supreme Court dismisses SDP, Labour Party appeals against Governor Omorevmori

In another appeal filed by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) flagbearer in the election, Kenneth Gbagi, seeking the sack of the PDP governor, the Supreme Court also ruled in favour of Omorevmori as it dismissed the opposition's appeal.

Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba of the apex court, who read the lead judgment, resolved all the matters raised against the appellants and ruled that the appeal lacked merit.

The court also dismissed the appeal filed by the Kennedy Pela and the Labour Party against Governor Omorevmori on the grounds that the appellants did not prove their case as required.

Omo-Agege, Pela and Gbagi had earlier lost to the governor at the Delta state governorship election tribunal and the Court of Appeal before seeking redress at the Supreme Court, but they also failed.

