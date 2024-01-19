The Supreme Court is set to decide the fates of five governors whom oppositions were seeking for their sacks today, Friday, January 19.

The governors facing legal suits seeking their sacks include Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, Muhammad Yahaya of Gombe, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, and Nasir Idris of Kebbi states.

All the governors, except Sule of Nasarawa, have secured victory at the Court of Appeal and their state governorship election tribunals, The Nation reported.

This is coming a week after the court ruled on the governorship election tussle in nine states, including Kano and Plateau, whose governors, Abba Kabir Yusuf and Caleb Mutfwang, were earlier sacked by the Court of Appeal.

Below is a brief about the governors:

Dapo Abiodun, Ogun

A court scheduled on Thursday, January 18, indicated that the court will deliver its verdict on the state's two appeals filed on the March 18 governorship election.

The two appeals are marked SC/CV/1221/2023 by Oladipupo Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and SC/CV/1223/2023 filed by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the incumbent Governor Abiodun.

Muhammad Yahaya, Gombe

The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver judgment on the suit seeking to sack Governor Yahaya of the APC as filed by Jibrin Barde of the PDP.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun led a five-member panel of the Supreme Court earlier and heard the appeal on Thursday in the suit number SC/CV/1226/2023.

Sheriff Oborevwori, Delta

The Supreme Court also planned to deliver judgment on three appeals filed against the victory of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta state in the March 18 governorship election.

The three appeals were filed by Ovie Omo-Agege, the candidate of the APC in the election; Kenneth Gbagi of the Social Democratic Party (PDP); and Kennedy Pela of the Labour Party.

Abdullahi Sule, Nasarawa

Governor Sule of Nasarawa will have his final fate on whether to continue his second term today at the Supreme Court. Recall that the state governorship election tribunal sacked the governor before the Court of Appeal reinstated him.

PDP's Emmanuel David Ombugadu had filed four appeals against the governor's victory at the Court of Appeal and the March 18 governorship election in the state.

Nasir Idris, Kebbi

The APC governor of Kebbi state was challenged over his victory in the 2023 general election at the tribunal and the Court of Appeal.

The Supreme Court was expected to give a verdict on three appeals filed by the governor, PDP's Aminu Bande, and the third filed by Abubakar Umar Argungu, the deputy governor of Kebbi state

