Demonstrations erupted in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State, in response to the Supreme Court's decision validating Governor Abdullahi Sule's victory in the state election on March 18, 2023.

Protesters have obstructed the Lafia-Jos road, creating a blockade by setting bonfires to impede travellers and other motorists.

Shops and other businesses have been shut down due to the unrest in Nasarawa state. Photo Credit: Abdullahi Sule

Source: Facebook

According to Daily Trust, who was at the scene of the protest, reports that motorists had to take alternative routes out of Lafia.

Mallam Dogo Audu, an automotive technician, has urged an increase in the presence of security personnel to quell tension and prevent further escalation.

Additionally, reports indicate that proprietors of shops and business centres have closed their establishments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng