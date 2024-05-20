Olivia O'Flanagan's bio: all there is to know about Aidan Gillen's ex-wife

Olivia O'Flanagan is an Irish celebrity ex-wife, businesswoman, and philanthropist who gained public attention as Aidan Gillen's ex-wife. Gillen is an Irish actor best known for portraying Petyr Baelish in Game of Thrones and Bill Wilson in The Dark Knight Rises. Her bio has everything you need to know about her.

Olivia O'Flanagan is an entrepreneur and philanthropist in Dublin and is involved in various charity organisations. She was married to Aidan Gillen for 12 years before parting ways. Olivia has kept a low profile since the divorce.

Profile summary

Real name Olivia O'Flanagan Gender Female Place of birth Ireland, United Kingdom Current residence Dublin, Ireland, United Kingdom Nationality Irish Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 160 Weight in kilograms 73 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Grey Marital status Divorced Spouse Aidan Gillen Children 2 Siblings 5 Profession Businesswoman, philanthropist

Olivia O'Flanagan's biography

The businesswoman was born in Dublin, Ireland, United Kingdom. Olivia is an Irish national of white ethnicity. Olivia's father died in 2013 at the age of 74. She grew up alongside five sisters: Mary Kate, Rachel, Rebecca, Sarah, and Catherine.

Olivia O'Flanagan's age

Olivia O'Flanagan's birthday is unknown. She prefers to keep her personal life private. However, her ex-husband, Aidan Gillen, who was born on 24 April 1964, is 60 years old as of 2024.

Career

The celebrity ex-wife is a businesswoman and philanthropist. She owns a food supply business called , which sells cakes, beef, turkey, lemonades, and cookies.

Olivia is also a philanthropist. She has greatly supported the Ukrainians affected by the Russian-Ukrainian war. O'Flanagan transports the displaced people to Dublin, Ireland. Additionally, she has helped raise money for Pieta House, an organisation that tackles self-harm cases.

How did Olivia O'Flanagan and Aidan Gillen meet?

Olivia O'Flanagan was married to Irish actor Aidan Gillen. The two met in 1997 and hit it off quickly. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Berry, the same year. Their second child, a son named Joe, was born three years later in 2000.

After four years of dating, they got married on 7 July 2001. Aidan Gillen's wife greatly supported her husband's acting career and accompanied him to many award functions.

The marriage did not work, and in 2013, they filed for divorce. After 12 years of marriage, the divorce was finalised in 2014. Aidan moved on and started dating Camille O'Sullivan, a famous Irish singer and actress.

FAQs

Who is Olivia O'Flanagan? She is a businesswoman and philanthropist from Ireland. What is Olivia O'Flanagan's nationality? Aidan Gillen's ex-wife is an Irish national. She was born in Dublin, Ireland. How old is Olivia O'Flanagan? Her date of birth is unknown as she likes to keep her life private. Are Olivia O'Flanagan and Aidan Gillen still together? No, the two divorced in 2014. How many children does Olivia O'Flanagan have? She has two children: a daughter named Berry and a son named Joe. Who is Aidan Gillens's partner? Camille O'Sullivan is an Irish singer-songwriter and actress. What is Olivia O'Flanagan's height? She is 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres) tall.

Olivia O'Flanagan is a businesswoman, philanthropist and celebrity ex-wife from Ireland. Her ex-husband, Aidan Gillen, is a well-known Irish actor. Olivia has two children and lives in Dublin, Ireland.

