BREAKING: Supreme Court Finally Rules on Whether Kaduna Gov Sani Should Be Sacked or Not

by  Bada Yusuf

The Supreme Court has upheld the election of Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the Governor of Kaduna State.

A five-member panel of the court, in a unanimous judgment on Friday, held that the appeal by Mohammed Ashiru Isah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was without merit.

Justice Tijjani Abubakar, who read the lead judgment, held that the appeal was unmeritorious, the appellants having failed to comply with the provision of Paragraph 18(1) and (3) of the First Schedule to the Electoral Act 2022 in relation to the filing of pre-hearing notice at the tribunal.

