The Supreme Court has upheld the election of Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the Governor of Nasarawa State.

A five-member panel of the court, in a judgment a moment ago, dismissed the four appeals filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Emmanuel David Ombugadu, for being unmeritorious.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, in the lead judgment, resolved all the issues identified for determination against the PDP and Ombugadu.

Justice Kekere-Ekun proceeded to dismiss the appeal.

Recall that Governor Sule was sacked from the Nasarawa state governorship election petitions tribunal in a two-to-one split judgment on October 2, 2023.

The trial court nullified the election of the APC governor and ordered that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should issue a new certificate of return to Ombugadu of the PDP.

The tribunal posited that Governor Sule benefitted from over-voting that happened in several polling units across the state.

