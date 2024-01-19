BREAKING: Supreme Court Gives Verdict on Suit Challenging Reversal of Gov Sule's Sack
The Supreme Court has upheld the election of Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the Governor of Nasarawa State.
A five-member panel of the court, in a judgment a moment ago, dismissed the four appeals filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Emmanuel David Ombugadu, for being unmeritorious.
Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, in the lead judgment, resolved all the issues identified for determination against the PDP and Ombugadu.
Justice Kekere-Ekun proceeded to dismiss the appeal.
Recall that Governor Sule was sacked from the Nasarawa state governorship election petitions tribunal in a two-to-one split judgment on October 2, 2023.
The trial court nullified the election of the APC governor and ordered that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should issue a new certificate of return to Ombugadu of the PDP.
The tribunal posited that Governor Sule benefitted from over-voting that happened in several polling units across the state.
Source: Legit.ng