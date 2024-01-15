Despite criticisms, Bwala remains resolute, stating that his priority is to contribute to President Tinubu's agenda

Daniel Bwala, the former spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2023 presidential election has expressed interest in joining President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's cabinet.

Despite facing criticism for visiting President Tinubu in Aso Rock on Wednesday, January 10, Bwala stated that he would appreciate an appointment that aligns with supporting the president's agenda.

Bwala who appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, a programme aired on Sunday, Janaury 14, said:

“Ok, let me tell you this: If the president makes an offer of a position that I see that will contribute to the development of his agenda because I say I will support his agenda.”

“I will more than more than anything else, appreciate it, but it is not the appointment that I am looking for to support him. That’s why I’m telling you eight years I supported Buhari, I was not a public official," he added.

Bwala clears air on alleged sycophancy, betrayal after meeting with Tinubu

