Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola shared a video from an owanbe party on July 13, 2026, teasing fans about her ongoing weight loss journey

The actress also promised to share her weight loss story soon, stirring excitement from fans

The post attracted likes and drew reactions from many of her fans and colleagues

Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola has finally confirmed what many of her fans had already begun suspecting: she is on a deliberate weight loss journey, and the results are clearly showing.

The actress shared a video from a recent owanbe party she attended on July 13, 2026, giving her followers a fun glimpse into how her Saturday went before dropping the news they had been waiting for.

Foluke Daramola confirms fans' speculation about her weight loss. Credit: folukedaramola

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Foluke said,

"Hey peeps, so I am going to talk to you guys about my weight loss journey shortly, but let me gist you about my event first."

The casual, upbeat delivery had fans smiling even before the main announcement landed.

In the caption accompanying the post on Instagram,

"How my owanbe Saturday went. Weight loss journey @sparklingbeautymakeover. Skin popping @sparklingbeautymakeover."

The confirmation comes weeks after netizens began noticing visible changes in the actress' physique and speculating about her transformation online. Now that Foluke has addressed it directly, the conversation has only grown louder.

Fans share observations about Foluke Daramola's transformation as she shares new video. Credit: folukedaramola

Source: Instagram

Foluke has promised to share more details about the full journey with her followers soon.

Watch the owanbe video and her weight loss reveal below:

Foluke Daramola's transformation stuns fans

Fan reactions poured in from across social media. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

@ajaytko offered a detailed and encouraging word, writing:

"Well done sis! I went on a weight loss journey too and go to the gym! Remember there will be loose skins everywhere so in order to tighten them up, this is where the gym or any form of exercise comes in. Have seen some go for cosmetic surgery to cut off the loose skins but I chose gym for now. However some that went for the surgery deserve it due to the chunk of loose skins on them. Keep it up."

@sussy_radiant kept it simple and sweet, responding:

"Awww love you."

divadeefabrics said:

"Nice one ..but o ku di e ..at the frontal. From your breast side to tummy ...what did Eniola badmos do ..do same too now ....but you're getting there sis ..just a little more ...your back side a bit okay for now but don't relent."

iyabeezevents commented:

"So glad you finally took this decision.... gradually u getting there its obvious."

winnieblaq2 said:

"Her face card is beautiful. Now she has lost good amount of weight."

What Yeni Kuti said about Foluke Daromola

Legit.ng previously reported that Yeni Kuti shared her thoughts after actress Foluke Daramola called out youths on social media for being disrespectful.

The Nollywood film star had taken to her page to note that Nigerian youths have lost their values in how they disrespect elders.

Yeni, in a reaction, recounted how the actress was rude to her years ago.

Source: Legit.ng