Vice President Kashim Shettima has represented President Tinubu at Muhammadu Buhari's first-year remembrance in Abuja

Aisha Buhari, family members, and prominent national figures gathered for prayers and tributes honouring the late president

The ceremony reflected on Buhari's legacy, marking one year since his death and burial in Daura

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Monday, July 13, represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the one-year remembrance, prayers and supplication held in honour of former President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

The event, which took place at the Nigerian Army Conference Centre in Asokoro, brought together members of Buhari's family, former government officials, political leaders, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and diplomats to remember the late Nigerian leader one year after his death.

Aisha Buhari, Shettima and dignitaries attend prayers in memory of the late president. Photo: @stanleynkwocha

Source: Twitter

Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications (Office of the Vice President), announced Shettima's arrival at the venue in a post shared on X.

He wrote:

"Representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived at the Nigerian Army International Conference Centre, Abuja, as Special Guest of Honour at the first-year remembrance, prayers, and supplication for the late President Muhammadu Buhari."

Nkwocha said the vice president attended the ceremony "to extend the goodwill of the Federal Government to the memory of the late leader and his family."

Aisha Buhari, family, and other dignitaries attend

Among those present at the remembrance were former First Lady Aisha Buhari and the late president's children.

The ceremony also attracted former cabinet ministers and aides, past and serving governors, traditional and religious leaders, current and former lawmakers, retired and serving diplomats, as well as former service chiefs.

Buhari's family reunites with top dignitaries during the late president's one-year remembrance. Photo: stanleynkwocha

Source: Twitter

The programme featured prayers, tributes and reflections on Buhari's life, leadership and years in public service.

Buhari remembered one year after his death

Buhari died on July 13, 2025, at the age of 82 in a London clinic after a prolonged illness.

He was buried in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State, in line with Islamic rites shortly after his death as Nigeria observed a period of national mourning.

The late leader served as Nigeria's military Head of State between 1983 and 1985 before returning as the country's democratically elected president from 2015 to 2023.

Shettima joins top Nigerian leaders to honour Buhari one year after his death. Photo: stanleynkwocha

Source: Twitter

Aisha Buhari unveils education legacy project

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former First Lady Aisha Buhari performed the groundbreaking for a Computer Science Complex at Al-Qalam University. Education, she said, remains the greatest legacy of late President Muhammadu Buhari.

The project, funded with proceeds from a book on Buhari's life, will feature lecture halls, computer laboratories, an auditorium, and offices to strengthen computing and technology education at the university.

Aisha Buhari joins dignitaries at Buhari's first-year remembrance event in Abuja. Photo: SamuelOmogor

Source: Twitter

Al-Qalam University said the complex would provide its first dedicated Computer Science facilities since introducing the programme in 2005, while the Katsina state government praised the Buhari family's investment in education.

Hanan Buhari dedicates peace award to father

Legit.ng previously disclosed that Hanan Buhari dedicated her Africa Peace Icon Award to her late father, former President Muhammadu Buhari, during the Notable Africans Leadership and Business Summit in Morocco.

She said Buhari's guidance, discipline, and belief in her shaped her character. According to her, he taught her the values of integrity, resilience, and selfless service throughout his lifetime.

Source: Legit.ng