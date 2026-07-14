The NCS auctioned 20,500 litres of seized petrol after intercepting it from suspected smugglers along the Zone A border corridor

Customs said the fuel, valued at about N38 million, along with five seized vehicles, was being illegally transported to neighbouring countries

The agency vowed to intensify its crackdown on petrol smuggling and urged Nigerians to provide credible intelligence

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), through its Operation Whirlwind, has auctioned 20,500 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) intercepted from suspected smugglers operating along the Zone A border corridor.

Speaking at the public auction held in Ikeja, the National Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind, Deputy Comptroller of Customs Lucky Aliyu, said the operation followed credible intelligence that led to the dismantling of an organised network involved in the illegal transportation of petrol to neighbouring countries.

Customs Auctions Seized Petrol Worth N38 Million at Cheap Price Amid Rising Cost at Filling Stations

Source: UGC

20,500 Litres of Petrol, Five Vehicles Seized

Aliyu disclosed that Customs operatives intercepted 820 jerrycans containing 25 litres of petrol each, bringing the total volume of seized fuel to 20,500 litres.

He explained that the seizures were made at major smuggling routes, including Imeko, Ilara, Ilaro, Idiroko, and the Seme-Badagry corridor.

According to him, officers also impounded five vehicles used to transport the products, with the combined duty-paid value of the seized petrol and vehicles estimated at about N38 million.

He noted that investigations revealed the fuel was being moved for illegal export across Nigeria's borders, in violation of existing laws regulating the distribution and movement of petroleum products.

Customs Intensifies Crackdown on Petrol Smuggling

Aliyu said the Customs Service has stepped up surveillance, intelligence gathering and enforcement operations to curb petroleum smuggling, describing the crime as a major threat to Nigeria's economy and national security.

He explained that the illicit trade deprives the government of revenue, disrupts the domestic fuel supply chain, creates artificial scarcity, strengthens criminal networks and weakens ongoing reforms in the petroleum sector.

The Customs official stressed that Operation Whirlwind would continue to target smugglers and dismantle illegal supply chains across the country's border communities.

Public Auction Aimed at Transparency

Aliyu said the seized petrol was auctioned in line with legal provisions to ensure the products are returned to the legitimate domestic market instead of finding their way back into illegal channels.

He added that representatives of government agencies, security organisations, civil society groups and the media participated in the exercise to guarantee transparency and accountability throughout the disposal process.

The Customs coordinator also urged residents of border communities and members of the public to continue supporting security agencies by providing timely and credible intelligence that would help combat smuggling and other forms of economic sabotage.

Source: Legit.ng