Belgium has said that some African countries can travel to the country without holding a visa

The list published on the website also includes many countries in the Americas that are eligible

Out of more than 50 countries in Africa, Belgium only mentioned the names of a few popular ones

Belgium, a popular country in the northwestern part of Europe, has released a list of countries that qualify for visa-free entry, including a few African countries.

There are over 50 countries in Africa, but only a few, fewer than five, qualify for visa-free entry or have citizens who can enter Belgium without a visa.

Belgium publishes visa-free entry list, names eligible African countries. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty images/NurPhoto/VEX Collective/pawel.gaul

Source: Getty Images

Belgium publishes visa-free entry list

Legit.ng had previously listed the names of all the countries whose citizens can travel to Belgium without a visa, but this article focuses only on the African countries.

Belgium free visa-entry: African countries

Below are the names of the countries whose citizens can travel to or enter Belgium without holding a visa.

Mauritius Seychelles

The website that contains the full list of all the countries, including the above ones whose citizens can travel to Belgium without a visa, can be accessed through this link.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the Maldives published an official list of five African countries whose citizens are eligible for visa on arrival.

The report explained that eligible travellers from Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa, Egypt, and Morocco can stay in the Maldives for up to 30 days under the visa-on-arrival scheme, provided they meet the country's entry requirements.

UAE publishes family residence visa rules

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE outlined the application process for foreigners seeking to obtain a residence visa and live in Dubai.

The report explained the requirements applicants must meet before approval, as well as the residence permit fee required to complete the application process.

Source: Legit.ng