President Tinubu gave his first New Year national address as the head of state and asked his political rivals to join him in making Nigeria better for everyone

He said that Nigerians are members of the same family and should not let their differences divide them

His address came amid criticism that he has neglected his duty as the protector of security for vulnerable lives in the country

President Bola Tinubu has reiterated his appeal for a united effort to make Nigeria the country that its citizens earnestly desire.

He urged his political rivals, with whom he contested in last year’s fiercely-fought general elections, to join forces with him to build the nation that the people are clamouring for.

President Tinubu made this known in his first New Year national address as the head of state from his Lagos residence on Monday, 1 January 2024.

He said:

"Our destinies are intertwined as members of this family of Nigeria. Our language, creed, ethnicity and religious beliefs, even when they differ, should never make us work against each other.”

He then proceeded to extend an invitation to his opponents to collaborate in making Nigeria better:

"In this new year, let us resolve that as co-owners of the Nigerian Commonwealth, we will work for the peace, progress and stability of our country. I extend this invitation to my political adversaries in the last election. The election is over. It’s time for all of us to work together for the sake of our country.

The address came amid outrage and accusations that the president has neglected his primary duty as the protector of security for vulnerable lives in the country.

This is in the wake of recent brutal massacres occurring in the country, especially the attacks on Plateau villages, which have claimed nearly hundreds of lives.

PDP, the country’s main opposition party, questioned why the president would be vacationing around when innocent Nigerians were being killed.

UN condemns attack that killed 195 people

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the attack on Plateau state villages killed at least 195 people, left 3000 severely injured and destroyed 1290 homes.

The attack, which occurred on Christmas Eve, has sparked widespread condemnation from local and international communities.

The United Nations mission in the country denounced the attacks in the strongest terms, Fox News reported.

