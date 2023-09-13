FCT, Abuja - Daniel Bwala, a former aide to Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has told President Bola Tinubu to concentrate on governance rather than going on diplomatic trips to take pictures.

Speaking on AriseTv on Tuesday evening, September 12, the senior advocate argued that the 100 days in office of President Tinubu were uneventful and that he needed to pay more attention to nation-building than "photo ops" abroad.

Daniel Bwala faults President Tinubu's foreign trip Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

