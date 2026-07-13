The UK government outlined how eligible foreign partners could secure permanent residency after the death of their loved one

Authorities explained that qualifying applicants could submit settlement applications without waiting for their existing visas to expire first

The guidance also highlighted fee waiver provisions and key conditions applicants needed to meet to protect their immigration status

The United Kingdom government has released comprehensive guidelines outlining the steps foreigners residing in the country must take to secure permanent residency if their partner passes away.

According to the official guidelines published on the UK Government portal, foreigners who are in the UK on a family visa can apply for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR), aka "settlement", following the death of their partner.

The UK shares what foreigners should do if their partner dies in the country. Photo credit: Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

Source: UGC

This policy is highly relevant for thousands of migrants, including many Nigerian diasporas in the UK, who may face legal confusion when it comes to their immigration status after losing a loved one.

Below is a detailed guide on the requirements, fees, application timelines, and fee waiver exceptions for those facing this difficult situation.

What is Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR)?

Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) is a form of settlement that gives a foreigner the right to live, work, and study in the UK indefinitely, without any visa restrictions.

Once ILR is approved, the foreign partner can:

Work or run a business in the UK.

Access public services, including healthcare (NHS) and schools.

Apply for public funds (benefits) and pensions.

Apply for British citizenship, usually after holding ILR for a minimum of 12 months.

Who is eligible to apply?

To qualify for settlement under this category, the applicant's permission to live in the UK must have been based on being the partner of the deceased person under a family visa.

The deceased partner must have met one of the following criteria at the time of their death:

Been a British citizen.

Held Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) in the UK.

Been an EU, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, or Liechtenstein citizen with pre-settled status.

Under UK immigration laws, a "partner" is defined as a spouse (husband or wife), a civil partner, or someone you were living with in a relationship equivalent to a marriage or civil partnership.

According to the Home Office, eligible applicants do not have to wait until their current visa expires to submit their application. They can physically submit the application in the UK at any time after the partner's death.

The standard application fee is £3,225 (approximately N6 million) per person. If other family members, such as children, are applying for settlement at the same time, the fee must be paid for each applicant. There is no additional fee for submitting biometric information (fingerprints and photo).

How to get a fee waiver

Recognising the immense emotional and financial toll of losing a partner, the UK government offers a fee waiver. Applicants and their family members do not have to pay the £3,225 fee if they can prove financial hardship.

To qualify for a fee waiver, applicants must provide evidence showing one of the following:

They do not have a place to live and cannot afford one (homelessness).

They have a place to live but cannot afford essential living costs, such as food or heating.

They have a very low income, and paying the visa fee would directly harm their child's wellbeing.

Acceptable evidence to secure this waiver includes recent bank statements, payslips, and utility bills.

Once Indefinite Leave to Remain is granted, beneficiaries are cautioned to protect their status. The UK government warns that individuals can lose their permanent residency status if they stay outside of the United Kingdom for more than two consecutive years at a time.

US releases requirement for visa waiver program

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the US government published the requirements for its Visa Waiver Program, which allows citizens of eligible countries to visit without a visa for up to 90 days.

Legit.ng explained the full requirements for its visa waiver program, allowing eligible persons enter the country visa-free.

Source: Legit.ng