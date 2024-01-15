The presidency has said a possible cabinet reshuffle by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would have to wait until the ongoing investigation into the alleged fraud in the ministry of humanitarian affairs is completed

Special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, made this disclosure when he spoke on a national television programme

FCT, Abuja - The presidency has described reports of cabinet reshuffling by President Bola Tinubu as mere speculation.

Presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this when he spoke on a national television programme on Sunday evening, January 14, Vanguard reported.

Cabinet reshuffle mere rumours: Presidency

Ngelale said a possible cabinet reshuffle by President Tinubu would have to wait until the ongoing investigations into the alleged fraud in the ministry of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation and its suspended social investment programmes have been concluded.

According to him, his principal will not spare any government official found culpable of misconduct, Arise TV also noted.

Recall that in the last few days, some media outlets had suggested a possible cabinet reshuffling. This is in the wake of the ministry of humanitarian Affairs saga.

Reacting, Ngelale said:

“At this point, it is in the realm of speculation. What is not in the realm of speculation, however, is that the President has ordered a thorough investigation. And wherever that investigation takes him, he will act accordingly.

“I do think that the President would not make such a move until he has a clear idea of exactly what that investigation has unearthed.”

