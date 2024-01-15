Daniel Bwala has refuted claims that he betrayed his former boss and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar

The renowned lawyer clarified this following his recent visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the presidential villa

Bwala stated that Atiku was aware of his visit and that he had told him, and he thanked him for informing him

FCT, Abuja - Daniel Bwala, the former spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar, who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the presidential election held in February 2023, revealed that he informed Atiku Abubakar about his meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

This disclosure was made during an interview on Channels Television's Sunday Politics.

The former aide to Atiku Abubakar said his endorsement of Bola Tinubu does not mean he betrayed the former. Photo Credit: Daniel Bwala

Bwala clarified that his choice to endorse President Tinubu now does not imply a betrayal of Atiku.

As quoted by Vanguard, he said said:

“I informed Atiku Abubakar I was going to see the President. After I had seen the President, I informed him (Atiku) that I had just seen the President and he replied me that, ‘Thanks Daniel for notifying me’.”

“It’s absolute nonsense for somebody to say because I said I will support President Bola Tinubu therefore I betrayed Atiku.”

He dismissed criticisms as illogical regarding his newfound support for Tinubu, whom he strongly criticised during the 2023 political activities.

In July 2022, Bwala, previously a member of the APC, left the party after Tinubu announced his running mate as former Borno governor, Kashim Shettima.

Bwala's criticism of Tinubu's same-faith ticket

Bwala criticised Tinubu for selecting a Muslim as his running mate and promptly joined Atiku's campaign.

Atiku, a Muslim and former Vice President, had chosen a Christian, ex-Delta governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as his running mate.

However, Bwala recently met with the President at the Aso Villa in Abuja and expressed his unwavering support for him.

The lawyer explained that during his role as Atiku's spokesperson in the last campaign, his job was essentially that of a salesman, tasked with promoting a product and undermining competitors.

Despite facing severe criticism for his apparent shift in political allegiance, Bwala defended himself by asserting that individuals have the right to change their political ideology.

Contrary to his previous statement, he clarified that he never asserted that Tinubu was unfit for the presidency and now believes that Tinubu is a suitable candidate since Atiku did not win.

Furthermore, Bwala emphasised that the President did not promise him any position in the cabinet during their meeting. Still, he expressed his willingness to work with the President in any capacity that serves the interests of the Nigerian people.

Source: Legit.ng