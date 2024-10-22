Victor Boniface has yet to score his first goal for the Super Eagles and is under scrutiny from the fans

The striker made his national team debut in 2023 but has yet to replicate his club form for Nigeria

A former Super Eagles star has made an appeal to his teammates to help the Bayer Leverkusen striker

An AFCON 2013 winner has appealed to Super Eagles stars to help Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface who is struggling with the national team.

Boniface debuted for the national team in 2023 under former boss Jose Peseiro but has struggled to replicate his club form with the three-time African champions.

Victor Boniface sits dejectedly during the Super Eagles' hostage ordeal in Libya. Photo from @WTroostEkong.

Fans are growing weary and criticising his performances for the national team, most recently when he led the line in Victor Osimhen's absence.

Onazi calls for help for Boniface

AFCON 2013 winner Ogenyi Onazi has shared his thoughts on Boniface’s struggle with the national team and how those around him can get the best out of him.

“This national team is one of the most talented we’ve had in years,” Onazi told Brila. “Victor Boniface is an amazing player, but the national team and club side are two different teams entirely.

“At the club side, he has players who are conversant with his style of play, in the national team, you come, and after three days, you play a match, how do you expect them to understand themselves?”

He admitted that the national team situations differ for each player; while some hit the ground running, others struggle and take time to find their feet.

The 2014 World Cup star also noted that the style of play of some of his teammates does not get the former Royal Union Saint-Gilloise star in good positions.

“In the Super Eagles, many of our players like to dribble inside, cut in, and want to shoot, so these are the characteristics and things we need to know,” he said.

“Our midfield players need to do more to help him.”

As noted by stats website Transfermarkt, despite his struggles with Nigeria, Boniface has scored seven goals and provided an assist for the German champions this season.

Boniface survives ghastly accident

Legit.ng reported that Victor Boniface escaped with minor injuries after he was involved in a ghastly accident which left his car damaged on Saturday evening.

The striker shared the news on his Instagram page, thanking God for saving him from what could have been a very disastrous incident days after his ordeal in Libya.

