Governor Mutfwang's case at the Supreme Court takes a fresh twist on Tuesday, January 9

This is as the apex court delayed its judgment on the embattled governor's appeal leaving the political fate of Plateau state hanging in the air

Governor Mutfwang is fighting hard with the opposition party candidate, Nentawe Yilwatda, to reclaim his nullified victory in the highest court in the land

On Tuesday, January 9, the Supreme Court reserved judgement on an appeal filed by sacked Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state.

The appeal was filed by the embattled governor seeking to affirm his election, which was nullified by the Court of Appeal in November 2023.

Mr Mutfwang of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 525,299 votes to beat the All Progressives Congress candidate, Nentawe Yilwatda, who garnered 481,370 votes during the 18 March governorship poll in Plateau State.

The governor’s election was upheld by the Plateau State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in Jos, the state capital.

However, the Court of Appeal in Abuja, in its judgement delivered on 19 November 2023, overturned Mr Mutfwang’s victory, prompting him to file an appeal at the Supreme Court to challenge the lower court’s decision.

