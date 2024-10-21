The Super Eagles of Nigeria were left stranded at the Al-Abraq airport upon their arrival in Libya for their scheduled Africa Cup of Nations qualifier

Chidera Ejuke was one of the several attackers expected to feature in the Nigerian team’s away fixture against the Mediterranean Knights

The 26-year-old suffered an injury days after the unsavoury Al-Abraq airport controversy in the clash against Barcelona

Nigerian players appear to be facing significant challenges adjusting to life at their respective clubs following the unsettling airport ordeal in Libya.

It should be recalled that the Super Eagles were stranded at Al-Abraq airport for nearly 20 hours upon their arrival for the return leg of their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match.

Since returning to their clubs, several players have struggled to recapture the form they displayed before the international break.

Players of the Super Eagles of Nigeria were left stranded at the Al-Abraq airport in Libya. Image: @nff.

Source: Twitter

Ademola Lookman, for instance, had a difficult outing and was substituted at halftime during Atalanta's match, while Victor Boniface missed a penalty and only managed to score for Bayer Leverkusen after an error by goalkeeper, Kevin Trapp.

Adding to these challenges, Sevilla forward, Chidera Ejuke, suffered an injury during his team's defeat to Barcelona.

Ejuke suffers injury vs Barcelona

Trailing by three goals, Sevilla manager, García Pimienta, was forced to substitute Nigerian international after he went down unchallenged with what appeared to be a hamstring tear.

Ejuke, who had been the Andalusian club’s brightest spark since the start of the season, was visibly grimacing in pain as he was attended to by the club’s medical staff.

In a statement shared on Sevilla's official website, the La Liga outfit confirmed the seriousness of Ejuke’s injury, stating:

"Ejuke is injured. He felt pain in his hamstring, and we will assess how long he will be out."

The timing of Ejuke's injury is particularly unfortunate, as he had recently earned a spot in Sevilla's starting lineup and earned a recall to the Nigerian national team.

According to data from FotMob, Ejuke currently holds the highest dribbles per 90 minutes in La Liga since the start of the season.

EPL icon urges Chelsea to sign Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Premier League icon, Florent Malouda, has urged Chelsea to sign Victor Osimhen in the January transfer window.

The former France international stated that the addition of Osimhen to Enzo Maresca’s outfit would make them immediate title challengers. Chelsea has so far not hidden their interest in the marquee Nigerian forward.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng