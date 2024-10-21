Bishop David Abioye, who recently retired from the Winners Chapel, has disclosed the greatest gift he received from the church's founder, Bishop David Oyedepo

Abioye in a tweet, expressed gratitude to God and Oyedepo, who he described as a father, adding that he was proud to be one of his disciples

Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the tweet and showered encomium on the cleric

Bishop David Abioye, one of Bishop David Oyedepo's deputies, recently retired from the Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel, has disclosed that the "greatest gift" he received from the church's founder was his blessing.

The cleric expressed gratitude to Bishop Oyedepo, adding that he was proud to be his son, as the Winners Chapel founder delights in blessing his son.

Bishop Abioye speaks on Oyedepo's "greatest gift" Photo Credit: @BishopDOAbioye

Source: Twitter

Abioye's tweet reads in part:

"A blessing is the greatest gift a father can give to his children, and I’m proud to be a worthy son of a father who delights in nothing more than blessing his seeds."

Why did Bishop Abioye retire from Winners Chapel?

Bishop Abioye retired from the Winners Chapel at the age of 63. The church's retirement age for leaders was recently pegged to 55. This policy, called The Mandate, was reviewed to promote new leadership and preserve the church's core values.

Interestingly, Oyedepo, who is 70 and the founder of the church, is exempt from this policy and can serve for life.

Winners Chapel: How Nigerians react as Abioye retires

Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of Bishop Abioye to rain his praises. Below are some of their comments:

King Olúwabùsáyọ̀ commented:

"May the God who you have served faithfully over the last 38 years in the Living Faith Commission reward you like only He can in the Name of Jesus. Amen."

Mfon Abia wrote:

"Amen, Sir. As one of your loyal fans, I am solidly behind you and will be cheering you on as I watch your videos on social media and share them for others to listen to. You are a terrific blessing. God bless you."

Giovanni Uboho said:

"Sir, I celebrate your humility, trusting God to give me the grace to learn that kind of humility in service. I read your book The Pathway to Honor some years back, and my eyes were opened to service to God and His anointed servant."

Zephyr tweeted:

"As much as I have some questions, I also know that loyalty, service and discipleship is not a child's play. May this very rare virtue of yours and God's blessing bring you all the happiness and fulfilment of life."

Katambi Bulawayo reacted:

"Bishop Abioye, your humility before God is awe-inspiring. May your life continue to be a testimony drawing this world to Jesus Christ!"

See Bishop Abioye's tweet here:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng