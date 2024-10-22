Auwal Sankara, the suspended commissioner for special duties in Jigawa state, is certainly not free from the controversy surrounding him with a married woman

The Kano state Hisbah board on Monday, October 21, declared the suspended commissioner wanted

The Hisbah commander-general, Aminu Daurawa, explained the reason for declaring Sankara wanted

Kano state - The Kano state Hisbah board has declared the suspended commissioner for special duties, Auwal Sankara, in Jigawa state, wanted.

Legit.ng recalls that Sankara was arrested for allegedly having love affairs with a married woman in an uncompleted building in Kano state.

The Hisbah commander-general, Aminu Daurawa, explained that the woman's husband had filed a series of complaints against the commissioner.

Daurawa said Sankara refused to honour an invitation on Monday, October 21 leading to him being declared wanted.

Daurawa explained that Sankara was granted bail after his arrest on the condition that he would appear before the command whenever requested.

He made this known while speaking with journalists in Kano on Monday, October 21.

The Hisbah commander disclosed that the suspended commissioner was invited for reconciliation purposes, stating that Islam encourages reconciliation.

“The complainant agreed to reconcile with Sankara due to his two children. We agreed to this and invited him to come for the reconciliation.

“Had he appeared today, we would not have taken him to court tomorrow.

“As Hisbah members, Islam is our guidance, and it encourages reconciliation. However, by all indications, he does not want reconciliation, so we will proceed with legal action.”

