Plateau governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has said the verdict of the Appeal Court that nullified his election is a temporary setback

Mutfwang expressed optimism that the 'mandate overwhelmingly given to him' by the people of Plateau state would be restored

According to him, he has instructed his legal team to file an appeal against the appellant court's verdict at the Supreme Court

Jos, Plateau state - Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state, has described the verdict of the Appeal Court that nullified his election as a temporary setback.

The governor vowed that the verdict will not deter him from repositioning the state on the path of peace, unity, and progress, Channels Television reported on Sunday, November 19.

'My mandate would be restored': Mutfwang

Mutfwang stated that he has instructed his legal team to file an appeal at the Supreme Court.

The embattled governor shared his next line of action via a statement by Gyang Bere, his Director of Press and Public Affairs.

The statement partly reads:

"He (Mutfwang) expressed strong optimism that the mandate overwhelmingly given to him by the people of Plateau state would be restored, as he has instructed his legal team to file an appeal at the Supreme Court."

Business Day newspaper reported that Mutfwang expressed strong belief in the preservation and protection of his mandate — emphasising his trust in the judicial process.

Appeal Court sacks Muftwang

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja sacked Muftwang as the governor of Plateau state.

In a unanimous decision on Sunday, November 19, a three-member panel nullified Muftwang's election.

Nigerians react to Muftwang's sack

Legit.ng also reported that the sacking of Muftwang as the governor of Plateau state by the Court of Appeal generated mixed reactions on social media.

Nigerians on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to the verdict on the Plateau state governorship election 2023.

Protest rocks Plateau state

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that following the appeal court verdict that sacked Mutfwang as governor of Plateau state, some residents of Jos, the state capital, rejected the judgement and called for a review.

Jos' residents staged a protest on Sunday, November 19, denouncing the judgement as "an act of injustice".

