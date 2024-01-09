The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the federal government have been fined N100m by the FCT high court

The court declared the fine for violating the fundamental human rights of the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele

Similarly, the court barred the anti-graft agency and other security agencies from re-arresting the embattled financial expert

FCT, Abuja - The High Court in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, has ruled that the extended detention of the former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, without a trial constitutes a clear violation of his fundamental rights.

The court has imposed a fine of N100 million on the Federal Government and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

It has also prohibited them from re-arresting or detaining Emefiele again without a valid court order.

This judgment stems from a human rights lawsuit filed by the ex-CBN governor due to his prolonged detention by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Emefiele requested the court award him N1 billion in damages and restrain the respondents from future arrests or detentions.

The defendants in the case include the Federal Government, the Attorney General of the Federation, the EFCC, and its chairman, Ola Olukoyede.

The court verdict

As quoted by Punch, Justice Olukayode Adeniyi, while delivering the verdict, said:

“...a sum of N100m only is herby awarded in favour of the applicant against the first and fourth respondents jointly as damages for the unlawful violation of his fundamental right to his personal liberty."

EFCC vows to appeal

In response to the verdict, the EFCC issued a statement on Monday, January 8, expressing their intention to appeal the judgment by seeking recourse in the Court of Appeal.

The EFCC said:

“The decision failed to take cognizance of the fact that the former CBN boss was held with a valid order of court.

"Consequently, the commission will approach the Court of Appeal to set it aside.”

