The NDLEA said the recent attack on its image by Senator Oyelola Yisa Ashiru (APC Kwara South) was borne out of vendetta

The NDLEA said the senator’s house in Ilorin, Kwara state, was raided and consignment of drugs recovered

The anti-narcotic agency stated that three of Ashiru’s aides were arrested, prosecuted and sentenced, including, one sent to jail in June 2024

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

FCT, Abuja - The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Monday, October 21, said the recent attack on its image by a senator from Kwara state, Oyelola Yisa Ashiru, was “borne out of vendetta”.

According to the NDLEA, Ashiru’s attack was not based on national interest.

NDLEA responds to Senator Ashiru's claims. Photo credit: NDLEA

Source: Facebook

During a briefing at its national secretariat in Abuja, the NDLEA stated that Senator Ashiru's allegation of it being the most corrupt and compromised government agency in Nigeria stems from his connection to a drug bust at his residence.

The NDLEA said:

“The personal house of the senator in GRA Ilorin, the capital of Kwara state, had been raided in the recent past, where drugs and illicit substances were recovered while two of his aides: Ibrahim Mohammed and Muhammed Yahaya were arrested.

“Based on credible intelligence and surveillance which confirmed that the senator’s house was being used as a drug joint for drug dealers and users, the house was raided by our operatives at 1:30 pm on February 4, 2024, during which the two aides were arrested, while a third suspect escaped arrest.”

The NDLEA stated that it has continued to receive accolades from local and international bodies ‘for its successes in the fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking’.

Read the NDLEA's full statement below:

NDLEA's Marwa recalls sacking pilot over drugs

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NDLEA chairman, Brigadier-General Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd), revealed that he dismissed a pilot from his now-defunct airline, Albarka Air, due to drug abuse.

Marwa shared that the incident happened 21 years ago as the pilot, under the influence of drugs, caused a scare among passengers while flying to Maiduguri, Borno state capital.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng