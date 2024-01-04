The APC has advised Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to quit politics and forget about power struggle completely

The APC said that Atiku, a former vice president of Nigeria and chieftain of the PDP, was being misled by his aides and political associates

Legit.ng reports that the ruling party was reacting to a recent revelation by Atiku's camp that the 77-year-old would run for the presidency again

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has waved off the reported plan by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2019 and 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, to contest the 2027 election.

The APC director of publicity, Bala Ibrahim, in an interview with The Punch, published on Thursday morning, January 4, described Atiku’s 2027 ambition as the most laughable news of 2024.

Atiku, 77, still hopes to become Nigeria's president. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

2027: APC's dismisses Atiku as no threat

Legit.ng reports that Atiku, 77, ran unsuccessfully for President of Nigeria six times, in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ibrahim said Atiku would lose the 2027 presidential election heavily. According to him, the PDP leader would be defeated again.

He said:

“Our party, which is the All Progressive Congress, thrashed Atiku not once, not twice. Even when we thought he had the energy and little credibility to make him viable to Nigerians, we defeated him completely.

“How can someone who is just trying to regain his balance be a threat to the APC come 2027? That is unthinkable; Atiku can never be a threat to the APC. He wasn’t a threat when he had little value. How can he be a threat when he is already valueless? It’s a dream that will not come to pass.’’

The APC official added:

"Atiku is not a force to reckon with. He has never been a force to reckon with and he cannot be in 2027 when he must have diminished in terms of political value."

Atiku not giving up on the presidency

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Daniel Bwala, a former spokesperson for the defunct presidential campaign organisation of Atiku, said that the PDP chieftain will still contest for the presidential seat in 2027.

Bwala made this known during an interview on Channels Television's Politics Today.

Let’s work together for Nigeria – Tinubu tells Atiku

Legit.ng also reported that President Bola Tinubu reiterated his appeal for a united effort to make Nigeria the country that its citizens earnestly desire.

The president urged Atiku and his other political rivals to join forces with him to build the nation that the people are clamouring for.

How PDP can defeat APC: Analyst

Meanwhile, a political analyst, Akinleye Oluwasegun, has said "the best way" Nigeria's main opposition party, the PDP, can defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 presidential election "is through a merger".

Akinleye noted that Atiku has already called for the adoption of the merger strategy.

Source: Legit.ng