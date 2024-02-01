A former governor of Kano state, Ibrahim Shekarau, has faulted the call by the national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, for top opposition figures to join the ruling party

Legit.ng reports that in a video message, Senator Shekarau described Ganduje's call as needless

The former minister argued that Ganduje should instead advocate for peaceful coexistence in Kano state.

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria

Kano, Kano state - Ibrahim Shekarau, a former governor of Kano state, has said the call by Abdullahi Ganduje for the opposition leaders to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) "is not necessary".

As reported by The Guardian, Shekarau said the Kano governor should have called on the people of the state to stay peaceful.

Kano state is one of the most politically-conscious states in Nigeria. Photo credit: @aaibrahim92

Source: Twitter

Ganduje's invitation unnecessary - Shekarau

Shekarau, a two-term governor of Kano state and former minister of education, made this known in a video message, Daily Trust noted.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said:

"My brother, Ganduje, came to Kano and invited the governor, Kwankwaso and others to come and gather in APC. For me, that is not necessary.

"What he should have done was to call on the people of Kano to stay peaceful, regardless of who is leading, since the case is over.

“Whether you insult them or not, whether they know how to do it or not, they are the ones in power.

"Whatever it is, it will come to pass. Eight years is just like tomorrow. I have done eight years and added 12 to 13 years ahead. Wherever we are, if we do not see or feel justice will be served on us, we leave. That is the basis of leadership or association.”

Shekaru stated that if he or other opposition leaders wished to join the APC, they would do so of their own volition.

Legit.ng reports that ex-governor pitched his tent with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2023 elections.

More to read about Kano:

'Make Kwankwaso, Ganduje reconciliation work' - Ahmad

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bashir Ahmad, an ex-special assistant on digital communications to former president Muhammadu Buhari, asked politicians in Kano state to "please set aside their personal interests for now".

Ahmad in a tweet on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, said members of the ruling New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) and the APC should allow the reconciliation to work.

Source: Legit.ng