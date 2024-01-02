A prominent supporter of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Daniel Bwala, has revealed that the former vice president will contest for president again

Bwala revealed this information on Tuesday, January 2, during an appearance on Politics Today on Channels Television

The legal practitioner further disclosed that Atiku understands the private sector, adding that Nigeria’s economy can only come alive if it is led by the private sector-oriented individual

FCT, Abuja - Daniel Bwala, a former spokesperson for the defunct presidential campaign organisation of Atiku Abubakar, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain will still contest for the presidential seat in 2027.

Bwala made this known during an interview on Channels Television's Politics Today on Tuesday night, January 2.

Atiku not giving up on the presidency

Legit.ng reports that Atiku, 77, ran unsuccessfully for President of Nigeria six times, in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023.

Asked if he sees the former vice president running again for president, PDP's Daniel replied:

“Sure, he would run. He has the capacity, he has the wisdom, he has the knowledge, he has the energy and the zest, and he is a president we never had, because to be honest with you, if there is any politician who understands the private sector, it is Atiku Abubakar. And this our economy can only come alive if there is a private sector-led economy.”

