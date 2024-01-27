A senior lawyer has exposed the game plan of Rivers assembly lawmakers after Fuvara decided to make peace with his predecessor, Wike

Adeleke Agbola SAN disclosed that Fubara could be impeached if he does not apply caution because he is the governor but power has been snatched from him

This comes after Fubara received back the 27 lawmakers who defected to the APC but are loyal to Wike and re-appointed commissioners who resigned during the Rivers crisis

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Following the recent political crisis that rocked Rivers state, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Adeleke Agbola has said that Governor Sim Fubara risks impeachment and therefore needs to tread carefully.

The lawyer believes that the tide might turn against Fubara after he accepted Tinubu's peace deal. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

Fubara might be impeached, SAN explains

The legal practitioner made this assertion following the fallout between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Fubara and Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), were at loggerheads over the control of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) structure in the state. However, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's peace deal addressed the political tension.

Despite that, some lawmakers who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) have told the governor to represent the 2024 budget which was earlier presented to four members of the assembly.

While reacting to the recent developments and relationship between Fubara and the lawmakers, Agbola urged the governor to be cautious to avoid an impeachment.

The legal luminary while he was featured on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, January 26, said:

“The governor has to tread carefully.”

“I won’t surprised if efforts are made to impeach him,” the legal practitioner added.

Speaking further, the lawyer maintained that Fubara is the governor of Rivers state, yet his hands are tied.

Agbola added:

"Fubara's hands are tied. I don't envy him because he is like in government but not in power."

Fubara swears in 9 of Wike's re-nominated commissioners

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Siminalayi Fubara on Friday, January 26, swore in nine re-nominated commissioners, who had earlier resigned.

As reported by The Nation, the swearing-in ceremony was conducted at the state Executive Council Chambers of the Government House in Port Harcourt.

The new commissioners took the oaths at once, beginning from the oath of allegiance to the oath of office.

Tinubu lauds Fubara for resolving with Wike

Legit.ng also reported that President Bola Tinubu commended Governor Fubara of River state over his recent move.

Tinubu lauded Fubara over what he described as the governor’s statesmanship in resolving the political impasse between him and Wike.

Why Rivers elders are against me, Wike

Meanwhile, Wike criticised some elders of Rivers state for rejecting the outcome of President Tinubu’s intervention.

Wike said the elders are against him because some of their sons lost the general election.

Source: Legit.ng