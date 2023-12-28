Two aides of the former Ondo state governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, have resigned their positions.

Ondo state, Akure - Two aides of late Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu have resigned from their positions following the demise of the former Ondo state governor.

As reported by The Nation, those aides are the Special Assistant on Photography, Olawale Abolade, and the Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategy, Doyin Odebowale.

Two of Akeredolu’s aides resigned after the new governor took over the office Photo Credit: Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi

The state commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Raimi Olayiwola Aminu, also sent his resignation letter to the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu.

Amunu said his resignation took effect on Thursday, December 28.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Richard Olatunde, the chief press secretary (CPS) to Akeredolu, resigned from his position.

Olatunde stepped down from his role on Wednesday, December 27. He explained that his decision to resign was hinged on the untimely death of his principal, Akeredolu

He described Akeredolu as one who was courageous, truthful, and honest.

List of aides who resigned after Akeredolu's death

Akeredolu's death led to the change of government in Ondo state. His deputy and former acting governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, was sworn in as the substantive governor of the sunshine state.

At least three aides to the late Governor Akeredolu tendered their resignation letters following the swearing-in of Aiyedatiwa as the state's new governor.

