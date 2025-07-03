A woman who used to be a pilot shared her views about the Air India plane that crashed and killed 241 people on board

According to the former pilot, a lot of things may have happened that led to the crash of the aeroplane

She used the video captured shortly before the crash to analyse possible things that may have gone wrong

A trained pilot who saw the video of the Air India plane crash has analysed it closely for clues of what may have happened.

According to the woman, she was not insinuating that any mistakes were made, as her views were based on her observation of the short clip that captured the air disaster.

Captain Laura Savino analysed the video that captured Air India plane crash. Photo credit: YouTube/Sky News UK and Getty Images/Anadolu and Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

In an interview with Sky News UK, the former pilot, Laura Savina, said the video had no sound and was too grainy.

However, she said one thing she observed was that the aircraft's flaps were not in the take-off configuration and that the landing gears were still down, which shouldn't be so if all things were in order.

She noted:

"I don't see the flaps in the take-off configuration. The gear is remaining down. Of course, as soon as you have a positive rate, you gonna retract the gear because of the drag. They never retracted the gear, which there is a lot of things you can speculate there. At that point in the rotation, they will be bringing the gear up. Did they bring the flap handle up instead? I'm not saying that happened, but it's a possibility."

Laura said she also noticed that the aircraft did not climb the way it should when it took off.

According to her, from the video she saw, it looked like the Boeing Dreamliner was struggling to generate the required thrust.

Her words:

They used the full length of the runway. It was a full aircraft, it was a very long flight. So, they were probably very heavy on fuel and they used the whole length of the runway. You can see the dust blo'wing off at the end of he runway there as they are finally rotating. They did initially get a climb, but it was a very shallow climb. They should be going about 15 degrees nose up and it looks like they are struggling to do that. Then the aircraft settled and started to come back down. Did they have a lost of thrust?"

She also said that the Boeing Dreamliner has very powerful engines and should be able to fly even with one of the engines.

Her words:

"You know this aircraft has very very powerful engines. It can climb quiet efficiently with one single engine without any problems, so did they have complete loss of thrust? The video doesn't have any sound where we could hear if the engines were producing thrust or not."

Captain Laura Savino said the flaps of the crashed plane weren't in the take-off configuration. Photo credit: YouTube/Sky News and Getty Images/PUNIT PARANJPE.

Source: UGC

Watch the video below:

Last words of Air India pilot made public

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the pilot of the crashed Air India aircraft sent out a frantic last-second communication just moments before the incident.

Radio communication made public showed that the pilot, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, said the plane was not gaining thrust.

This happened just a few seconds after the aeroplane took off from the Ahmedabad Airport on its way to London Gatwick Airport.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng