A video has captured Burna Boy’s reaction after seeing a cake at Ebuka’s office during an interview

In the clip, Burna Boy playfully named the kind of people he believed were qualified to speak with him while throwing subtle jabs in his post

Fans were amazed to see how much he loved cake, with many sharing their views and reactions to the video

Nigerian singer, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, was recently spotted with Big Brother Naija reality show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

The music star, who earlier celebrated his birthday, was seen reacting to a cake in Ebuka’s presence, and his reaction quickly went viral.

Burna Boy's fans react to his shade amid 2Baba's saga after Nedu Wazobia's podcast. Photo credit@burnaboygram/@oficial2baba/@nedu_official

Ebuka playfully teased Burna Boy, telling him he didn’t want the singer to talk about their interaction like he did when he was with Ayo Animashaun.

Burna Boy laughed heartily before heading over to check out the cake he was given.

Burna Boy shares his take on interviews

After the video, Burna Boy took to his Instagram story to share his thoughts on interviews. He stated that he had never operated at the level of those podcast shows or setups with ring lights.

He emphasised that only professionals in their respective fields were qualified to engage with him, adding that, as a professional himself, it took one to interview him.

Burna Boy trends amid his 34th birthday celebration and perceived shade at 2Baba amid drama over his interview with Nedu Wazobia. Photo credit@burnaboygram

Burna Boy speaks about Ebuka and interviews

In another Instagram story post, Burna Boy jokingly asked if Ebuka was still doing interviews, followed by a laughing emoji. He added that he doesn’t like interviews at all.

Fans react to Burna Boy's video

Fans were amused by Burna Boy’s love for cake, given his behaviour after seeing one. Many wished him a happy birthday and expressed curiosity about why he still loved the dessert as an adult man.

This comes after news that Nedu allegedly betrayed 2Baba by publishing his interview, despite an agreement not to go ahead with it. Reports also stated that Nedu stopped answering singer 2Baba’s calls after the agreement.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Burna Boy's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Bruna Boy with Ebuka and the shade he threw at Nedu and 2Baba. Here are some comments below:

@_yhorsy reacted:

"My odogwu too love cake, happy birthday big 7."

@blexxyn__commented:

"Anything that involves cake plss."

@serenaroland_2 shared:

"It's now very obvious that Burma is obsessed with cake."

@verified_ben1 wrote:

"Burna say cake just full everywhere today. I need some cutlarry."

Sabinus appreciates Burna Boy after opening show

Legit.ng earlier reported that the skit maker Sabinus penned a short note to thank Burna Boy for his gesture at his recently concluded London show.

The singer had three shows in London, Morocco and at the Glastonbury Festival, which he shared on his social media.

In his post, Sabinus said it was the biggest one minute of his career, as he wrote to the Afrobeat singer for his kindness. He also shared pictures taken while he was performing on the stage.

