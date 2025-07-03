Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota has reportedly passed away untimely at the age of 28

Jota and his brother Andre Silva passed away after they were involved in a car accident in Spain

Tributes have poured in for the Liverpool attacker, with fans mourning with his family on social media

Sad reports emerging from Spain have confirmed the death of Liverpool and Portugal attacker Diogo Jota at the age of 28 after he was involved in a car accident.

Jota was involved in the crash with his brother Andre Silva, who plays for Portuguese second division Penafiel as at the time of their death in Zamora, Spain.

Diogo Jota celebrated after Liverpool won the Premier League title. Photo by Liverpool FC.

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC, they passed away at 12:30am local time in Spain after their Lamborghini went off the road due to a tire blown out while overtaking another car and caught fire.

The Premier League star recently married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso on June 22, with whom she had three children, pictures of which he shared on social media.

Fans mourn Diogo Jota’s death

The news broke football fans and threw the community into mourning of the beloved superstar, who was loved by many, including rivals fans of his club Liverpool.

@FootballFactly wrote:

“He won the Premier League title in May. He got married in June. He passed away in July. Life is so unpredictable! 😔💔”

@Oxghost8 wrote:

“Saddening news, this is an absolute horror for the family, may God grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.”

@RetiredJonah wrote:

“Omg he just got married 5 days ago. I really cannot believe it, this is so tragic and unexpected. May they both RIP and may god give strength to his family 💔💔💔😭😭🙏🙏”

@FisayoDairo wrote:

“Heartbreaking news, the death of Liverpool’s Diogo Jota. A blossoming flower cut down in its prime. Two boys of same parents. That family has been thrown into long term sorrow. May God rest their souls.”

Liverpool confirms Jota’s death

Premier League champions Liverpool confirmed the death of their player in an official statement and refrained from further comments to respect the privacy of the deceased and his family.

“The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre,” the statement reads.

“Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss.”

Diogo Jota celebrated Portugal's UEFA Nations League win. Photo by Maja Hitij.

Source: Getty Images

Football clubs also joined in paying tribute to the late footballer and extended condolences to everyone connected to Liverpool.

SSC Napoli wrote:

“On behalf of President Aurelio De Laurentiis, Antonio Conte, club management, the coaching staff and players, we would like to express our deep sadness at learning of Diogo Jota's sudden passing. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone connected to Liverpool.”

Zimbabwean star dies in car accident

Legit.ng reported that a Zimbabwean player died in a car accident in his country and was rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

Brian Banda was the team captain for FC Platinum before his death. The club paid tribute and were joined by Zimbabwean football fans who mourned the talented midfielder.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng