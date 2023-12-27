Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Akure, Ondo state - Late governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has joined the list of Nigerian governors who died in office since the nation gained independence in 1960.

Arakunrin Akeredolu became the fourth governor to passed on in office in Nigeria.

In this article, Legit.ng compiles the list of other governors who died while in office.

Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa

The then Kaduna state governor, Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa was killed alongside five others in a helicopter crash in Ogbia Creek, Bayelsa state in 2012, Aljazeera reported.

Kaduna’s first Christian governor, Yakowa replaced Namadi Sambo after the latter was made vice president to Goodluck Jonathan.

A resident who witnessed the crash said the helicopter wobbled in the sky before nose-diving into a forest.

Mamman Ali

Mamman Ali, the then-governor of Yobe state died in a Florida hospital, United States in 2019 two weeks after he travelled to the country for medical treatment.

Alli assumed office in May 2007 on the platform of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), AllAfrica reported.

Shehu Kangiwa

According to Premium Times, Shehu Kangiwa died in office in a polo accident in January 1982. Kangiwa was the governor of Sokoto state at the time of his death.

Kamgiwa’s deputy, Garba Nadama, was sworn in as the Sokoto governor until November 1983 when Muhammadu Buhari took over power through a military coup.

Governor Akeredolu dies after prolonged illness

Legit.ng earlier reported that Akeredolu died after suffering from a prolonged illness that took him out of the country.

The governor was said to have died of prolonged leukaemia at a state house hospital in Lagos on Wednesday morning, December 27. Multiple media cited a reliable source over the death of the governor, who died at the age of 67.

