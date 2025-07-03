Nigeria's 1994 AFCON-winning goalkeeper Peter Rufai has sadly passed away at 61 after a prolonged illness

Super Eagles players have paid tribute to legendary Nigerian goalkeeper Peter Rufai, who sadly passed away in the early hours of today after a prolonged illness.

Rufai was one of Nigeria’s greatest-ever goalkeepers and was between the sticks when the Super Eagles won their second Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia in 1994. He also featured at two FIFA World Cups in 1994 and 1998.

Dodomayana, as he was fondly referred to, began his career with Stationery Stores and played for many clubs, including those in Benin Republic, Belgium, Netherlands, Spain, and Portugal.

NFF General Secretary Dr Mohammed Sanusi reacted to the news with shock and sent his condolences to the Nigerian football family for the great loss.

“This is really, really shocking. Peter Rufai dead? What happened? I am perplexed. We did not even know that he had been ill,” he said in NFF’s official statement.

“We earnestly pray to the Almighty God to grant him eternal rest, and to comfort all his loved ones as well as the entire Nigerian football family.”

Super Eagles star reacts to Rufai's death

Super Eagles’ official Instagram account shared the news on which drew reactions from current and former national team players, including captain William Troost-Ekong.

“🇳🇬🕊️ Forever in our hearts, Dodo Mayana. We mourn the passing of legendary Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, a giant of Nigerian football and a 1994 AFCON champion,” the message reads.

“Your legacy lives on between the sticks and beyond. Rest well, Peter Rufai. 💚”

Ekong was one of the first players to react to the post, quoting it on his X page with the caption “RIP legend.”

Odion Ighalo, Victor Anichebe, Victor Boniface, John Obi Mikel, Maduka Okoye, Tolu Arokodare, and Nwankwo Kanu’s wife, amongst others, have joined in paying tribute to the late legend.

Fans were not left out of paying tributes to one of Nigeria’s best goalkeepers, who gave many childhood memories.

@NudgeTM wrote:

“Tunisia 94 was my first interaction with football. In that tournament, I thought his first name was Keeper, so I called him Keeper Rufai. I was only 8 then. I’m sure I wasn’t alone.”

@AJSilverCFC wrote:

“My father told me stories about him at the World Cup. Stories that I'll pass on to my children. Rest in Peace Dodo Mayana 🦅💔”

@belloinuwa wrote:

“How tragic. This is very sad news. This gentleman brought much joy to us football fans who grew up watching the Super Eagles. Condolences to the Nigerian Nation.”

NFF pays tribute to Christian Chukwu

Legit.ng previously reported that NFF paid tribute to Christian Chukwu after Nigeria's first AFCON-winning coach passed away at the age of 74 in April.

The Chairman, as he was fondly referred to, died on April 12, the same day his teammate at AFCON 1980, Charles Bassey, also died, the ninth member of the team to pass.

