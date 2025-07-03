Late Nganthoi Sharma's uncle has recounted the final moments of his niece who was working with Air India as a flight attendant

Nganthoi was unfortunately among the attendants who were onboard the ill-fated flight that crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad

During an interview, her emotional uncle shared his memories of her and her final moments before the tragic crash

The devastating Air India crash that happened shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad claimed the life of Nganthoi Sharma, a flight attendant.

Her uncle, Kongbrailatpam Sanatombi Sharma, shared an emotional account of her final moments.

Late Air India flight attendant's uncle recounts her final moments. Photo credit: BBC News India/ YouTube.

Source: Youtube

Uncle mourns late Air India flight attendant

In an interview with BBC News India, Mr. Sharma recounted the 'strange' action of his niece during their last meeting.

She had paid a visit to her family home, where she briefly reunited with her loved ones before departing for her ill-fated flight.

According to her uncle, Nganthoi had taken leave without informing her family, and her visit was a sudden and unexpected one.

She wore a mask and quietly entered the house, exclaiming "father, sister I'm here" as she surprised her family. This brief reunion became the last time her family saw her.

The family was unaware that Nganthoi was among the attendants onboard the Air India flight that crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad.

Uncle remembers 'strange' thing late Air India flight attendant did before dying in plane crash. Photo credit: Bloomberg.

Source: UGC

They received news of the tragic incident through a call from Mr. Sharma's daughter, who had been informed by someone else about the accident.

The family was working in the fields at the time and did not have access to the internet.

Nganthoi's uncle narrated:

"She had taken leave but did not tell us. She wore a mask and quietly entered the house. She exclaimed "father, sister I'm here". She surprised us. She told absolutely no one. What can I say? We didn't have internet when we got the news. We were working in the fields when we got a call from my daughter. Someone had told her that Nganthoi was on the plane that crashed."

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Nganthoi's uncle's emotional video

Netizens reacted to the heartbreaking video in the comments section.

RiyaSidhu800 said:

"I'm glad these young ladies were honored for their courage. Coming from areas of conflict with determination to pull families out from poverty by being a beacon of light. Fly high angels, fly high."

@guymerritt4860 said:

"We're all one family. I am sick of these weird divisions mankind creates based upon random lines drawn around this rock we call Earth. Condolences to these poor people on the loss of their loved ones. Just a horrible tragedy that will effect the families forever."

@arwin282 said:

"This is so heartbreaking. One from Kuki community, another from Meitei community who are fighting with each other but death saw no difference between them! However, it's equally distressing to see that the Kuki girl had to take a painful detour even in death via Dimapur inspite of having a very functional airport in her own home state. Hate is really evil."

ArifulIslam-ye8ei said:

"Couldn’t hold my tear hearing their relatives statements. May the victims heart are in peace and the family overcome the grieve."

Aparnarajesh said:

"I was thankful for bbc news india for bring humanity from conflict to honored two ladies from kuki and meitai communities as their families united by grief for their loved ones."

@himssendol6512 added:

"As a complete outsider what i learned from this video is that India is really diverse. More diverse than I had thought. If I had seen those twoo girls in London wearing t-shirts and jeans I don't think i'd have a clue they were Indian. Would have thought them more east asian. I guess you learn a new thing everyday. Live long and prosper India."

Last victim of Air India plane crash identified

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ahmedabad Air India Flight 171 crash identification process concluded with the last victim identified through DNA matching.

A total of about 253 bodies were identified via DNA testing and six through facial recognition out of 260 fatalities.

Source: Legit.ng