Akure, Ondo state - Richard Olatunde, the chief press secretary (CPS) to former Ondo governor Rotimi Akeredolu has resigned from his position.

As reported by The Nation, Olatunde stepped down from his role on Wednesday, December 27.

He explained that his decision to resign was hinged on the untimely death of his principal, Akeredolu, Television Continental reported.

Olatunde described Akeredolu as one who was courageous, truthful, and honest.

His resignation letter partly reads:

“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that I tender my resignation as the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, effective today, Wednesday, December 27, 2023

”My decision to resign is hinged on the unfortunate and untimely demise of our leader, principal, and father figure, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON.

“Throughout my tenure as chief press secretary, I have been fortunate enough to witness firsthand the exceptional qualities of Governor Akeredolu. His courage, truthfulness, and honesty were unrivalled and they served as a constant source of inspiration for me.”

