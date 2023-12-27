The family of the late ex-governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) have expressed profound sorrow as they confirmed the passing of their patriarch

The family said the former governor died in his sleep while undergoing medical treatment for an enduring struggle with prostate cancer at a hospital in Germany

Legit.ng reports that the statement by the family was signed by Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Jnr, a son of the deceased

Akure, Ondo state - The immediate past governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu, died in his sleep.

This was stated by his son, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Jnr, in a statement he issued on Wednesday evening, December 27, The Nation newspaper reported.

Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) is no more.

Akeredolu: "Our patriarch has departed", family confirms

His son, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Jnr, said this on the late governor’s Facebook official page on behalf of the family.

According to the statement:

“He died peacefully departed in his sleep at a Hospital in Germany, where he was undergoing treatment for protracted prostate cancer.

“While we are deeply saddened and devastated by his departure, we find solace in the understanding that as he transitions to eternity, he will be guided by the benevolent hands of the angels of light, with whom he resided during his remarkable and fruitful journey on Earth.

“During this challenging time, we sincerely appreciate everyone who has stood by us and extended their support since the news broke. We humbly request your prayers and support, while also asking for privacy as we navigate through this trying period.

“Details regarding the burial arrangements will be announced by the family and the State Government in due course.”

Nigerian govs' reactions to Akeredolu's death

Earlier, Legit.ng noted Nigerian governors' reactions to Governor Akeredolu's demise.

Among governors who mourned Akeredolu's exit are Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, and Kaduna state's Uba Sani.

Akeredolu's aide, Richard Olatunde steps down

Legit.ng also reported that Richard Olatunde, the chief press secretary (CPS) to Akeredolu resigned from his position.

Olatunde stepped down from his role on Wednesday evening, December 27.

Gov Aiyedatiwa makes first appointments

Meanwhile, Ondo state governor, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has appointed Ebenezer Adeniyan as his CPS.

Other appointments announced in a statement signed by Omojuwa Olusegun, the deputy chief of staff to the governor, are Smart Omodunbi Jnr, special assistant to the governor on political matters; Abire Sunday Olugbenga, special assistant to the governor on new media; Miss Motunrayo Oyedele, special assistant to the governor on photography; and Dr. Temitayo Iperepolu, special assistant to the governor on domestic and government house.

