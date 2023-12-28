Rotimi Akeredolu, who died on Wednesday, has led to a change of government in Ondo state, and Lucky Aiyedatiwa has been sworn in as the new substantial governor of the state

Following the death of Akeredolu, no less than three aides of the former governor have tendered their resignation, citing the untimely death of the employer

On his part, Aiyedatiwa has made no less than five appointments on the day of his swearing-in as the new governor of the state

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's death has led to the change of government in Ondo state. His deputy and former acting governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, was sworn in as the substantive governor of the sunshine state.

According to Premium Times, no less than three aides to the late Governor Akeredolu tendered their resignation letters following the swearing-in of Aiyedatiwa as the new governor of the state.

On December 13, Aiyedatiwa was declared the acting governor of Ondo by the speaker of the state house of assembly and became the governor following the death of Akeredolu on Wednesday, December 27.

Below is the list of Akeredolu's aides who resigned the day he died:

Adedoyin Odebowale

The senior special assistant to the late governor on special duties and strategy resigned on Wednesday in a letter addressed to the secretary to the state government.

In his announcement, he noted that his resignation was with immediate effect and expressed gratitude to the state for the “rare opportunity for service.”

Odebowale was a strong loyalist of late Akeredolu and led the opposition to Aiyedatiwa during the political crisis in the state.

Richard Olatunde

He was the chief press secretary to former governor Akeredolu and also tendered his resignation on the day his employer died.

The resignation of Olatunde was expected as the new governor earlier on Wednesday appointed Ebenezer Adeniyan as his chief press secretary.

Olatunde noted that his resignation was as a result of the "unfortunate and untimely death" of Akeredolu, the one whom he described as a father figure.

He rained praise on the late governor and called for his legacies to be respected and honoured.

Dare Aragbaiye

Akeredolu's special adviser on union matters and special duties also submitted his resignation letter to the secretary to the state government on Wednesday.

He also cited the death of his principal as the reason for his resignation, adding that it will take effect immediately.

Governor Aiyedatiwa's appointments

On the other hand, the new governor has made no less than four appointments, aside the chief press secretary on the day of his swearing in.

Below is the list of the appointees:

S/N Names Positions 1 Smart Omodunbi Special Assistant on Political Matters 2 Abire Olugbenga Special Assistant on New Media 3 Motunrayo Oyedele Special Assistant on Photography 4 Temitayo Iperepolu Special Assistant on Domestic and Government House

Aiyedatiwa has been sworn in as the substantial governor of Ondo state following the death of Governor Akeredolu.

Aiyedatiwa was sworn in by the chief judge of the state, Justice Olusegun Olusola, on Wednesday evening.

Until Akeredolu's death, Aiyedatiwa was the acting governor of the state after the late Akeredolu wrote to the state house of assembly that his deputy would pilot the affairs of the state.

