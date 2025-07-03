Former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, and Nigeria’s football community were thrown into mourning on Thursday following the death of ex-Super Eagles goalkeeper Peter Rufai

Rufai, aged 61, reportedly died in Lagos in the early hours of Thursday after reportedly battling an undisclosed illness for weeks

Reacting, Shehu Sani described Peter Rufai as one of Nigeria’s greatest sportsmen and an exceptional goalkeeper and mentioned their last meeting

Shehu Sani, the senator who represented Kaduna Central in the Eighth National Assembly, has reacted to the death of Peter Rufai, former Nigerian goalkeeper and 1994 Africa Cup of Nations champion.

Former Kaduna lawmaker Shehu Sani has reacted as Nigerian football loses legendary Super Eagles goalkeeper Peter Rufai. Photo credit: Shehu Sani

Peter Rufai: "Football history has died" - Shehu Sani

In a post shared on his X page on Thursday night, July 3, Sani described Peter Rufai as an outstanding goalkeeper with a unique talent.

The former Kaduna senator recounted their last meeting at Sheraton Hotel in Abuja.

Shehu Sani tweeted:

"Peter Rufai was one of Nigeria’s greatest Sportsmen.He was a Goalkeeper like no other.He charged a generation of Nigerian fans with his unique style and talent at the post.The last time I saw him was at Sheraton Hotel,Abuja.A part of Nigerian football history has died today.Rest well great soul. My condolences to his family."

Nigerians react as Peter Rufai dies

Nigerians took to the comment section on X and reacted to Peter Rufai's demise. Legit.ng compiled a few reactions below;

@onyokpo tweeted:

"So sad, may his soul rest in peace."

@MindScribe01 tweeted:

"Rest in peace, Peter Rufai! Thank you for your service."

@maidaraja_01 tweeted:

"We have lost a great star whose name cannot be ignored in the history of Nigeria. I was not around him but I know he made a great contribution."

@afeezraji1 tweeted:

"I believe federal government will remember his efforts and meaningful contributions towards football in Nigeria."

@TheWomanWrapper tweeted:

"Dodo Mayana! I also saw him at the Lagos Airport late last year. I’m not sure we’ve had a better goalie since his retirement. Peter Rufai, Rest on Champ!!

