Benin City, Edo state - The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2020 election in Edo state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has declared his intention to join the 2024 governorship race in the state.

As reported by The Nation, Ize-Iyamu disclosed his intention when he met with the members of APC’s state executive at the party secretariat on Wednesday, December 27.

Pastor Ize-Iyamu wants to salvage Edo state

This is the third time he will be taking a shot at the Edo governorship office, Vanguard newspaper noted.

According to Ize-Iyamu, “next year is critical".

He told his colleagues:

“We need to steer Edo state from the direction of parlousness, insincere governance and rudderlessness. For over seven years, Edo people have had to endure governance by propaganda and falsehood, and the use of government institutions for the purpose of personal vendetta and the oppression of her citizens. "

Legit.ng reports that the Edo state governorship election has been scheduled to be held on 21 September 2024. The ruling party in Edo state is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

