From all indications, all is not well between Governor Godwin Obaseki Edo state and his deputy, Philip Shuaibu

A video of Shuaibu, moving his office out of the Edo State Government House has surfaced online

While some decried the bad of state Shuaibu's new office area and building, others urged Obaseki to thread softly as power is 'transient'

Edo state, Benin City - The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shuaibu on Monday, September 11, commenced the relocation of his office to an area outside the vicinity of the Government House.

Shaibu, Obaseki’s alleged rift unsettled as he relocates office. Photo credit: Governor Godwin Obaseki

Source: Facebook

In a video shared by Channels TV on its X page, the new office looks unkempt and the building has not been completely renovated.

The development follows last week's withdrawal of Shuaibu’s suit filed at the Federal High Court to stop alleged plots by the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, to remove him from office.

Sources close to the deputy governor revealed that the new office is not habitable as there is no electricity, its waterlogged and the office spaces are rather small.

Nigerians react as Shaibu moves office out of Edo Govt House

@iam_wilsons tweeted:

"This place even looks so unkempt."

@ShogaAkeem83614 tweeted:

"I thought they've reconcile In good faith, I doubt if both parties can be as one entity again."

@Samuel___Amadi tweeted:

"It’s not Wike so nobody has a problem with it."

@kalushian tweeted:

"Power is transit Governor Obaseki."

@Klevics tweeted:

"He knows all the secrets of the governor so he can do anyhow."

Watch the video below;

Shehu Sani reveals party that will benefit from Obaseki, Shuaibu's war

A former senator of Kaduna Central District, Shehu Sani, has weighed into the alleged rift between Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state and his deputy, Philip Shaibu.

In a post shared on his X page (formerly known as Twitter), on Saturday, September 2, Sani revealed the political parties that will benefit from the issue.

Shaibu finally declares loyalty to Obaseki: “He is my elder brother”

Shaibu earlier cleared the air regarding his alleged rift with his principal.

The deputy governor pledged his loyalty to his principal and described Obaseki as his “elder brother”.

Shaibu made this assertion on Sunday at the 32nd-anniversary ceremony of Edo state, which took place at the government house, in Benin City.

Source: Legit.ng