The rift between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy is about to be over as Philip Shaibu makes a bold decision

On Thursday, September 21, Shaibu decided to make peace with his principal by apologising to him publicly

In a chat with newsmen in Benin City, Shaibu urged his boss to forget their political differences and forgive him

Edo state, Benin-City - The embattled deputy governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has sheathed his sword and reached out to his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Edo Deputy Gov Shaibu seeks Obaseki's forgiveness. Photo credit: Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu

Source: Facebook

On Thursday, September 21, Shaibu begged his principal, Obakeki, for forgiveness over their political differences, Leadership reported.

Shaibu, made this known in an interview with journalists currently ongoing in his Benin City residence on Thursday, The Sun newspaper reported.

The deputy governor asked Governor Obaseki to forgive and forget.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

This is coming a few days after Shaibu was officially relocated from his former office in the Government House to the newly allocated office on No 7, Dennis Osadebey Avenue, Benin City, a few metres from the Government House.

Obaseki and Shaibu have been at loggerheads in the last few months, On Thursday, Legit.ng understands that the differences between the governor, Obaseki and his deputy have seen him allocate the former office of his deputy in Government House, as secretariat, SaharaReporters confirmed.

Shaibu, Obaseki's alleged rift worsens as Edo deputy gov relocates office

Shaibu, on Monday, September 11, commenced the relocation of his office to an area outside the vicinity of the Government House.

In a video shared by Channels TV on its X page, the new office looked unkempt, and the building had not been completely renovated.

The development follows last week's withdrawal of Shaibu’s suit filed at the Federal High Court to stop alleged plots by the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, to remove him from office.

Shehu Sani reveals party that will benefit from Obaseki, Shaibu's war

A former senator of Kaduna Central District, Shehu Sani, has weighed into the alleged rift between Governor Obaseki and his deputy, Shaibu.

In a post shared on his X page (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday, September 2, Sani said the Labour Party (LP) or the All Progressives Congress (APC) would benefit from the ongoing political battle in Edo state.

Source: Legit.ng