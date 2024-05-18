A young Nigerian lady has shared the bride price list for men who desire to marry a woman from her hometown

While sharing a video via the TikTok app, she revealed that the list was for the women only as the men were yet to present their list

Social media users who watched the video on the platform stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A video showing the bride price list presented by women of a community in Rivers state has gone viral.

The clip showed the names of a variety of costly items to be presented by the prospective bride's fiance.

Bride price list of community in Rivers state trends Photo credit: @quan_dile/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Bride price list for Rivers state community trends

A lady with the handle @quan_dile on TikTok shared the list online while expressing her shock over the long list.

The list included a bag of rice, two cartons of mineral, two cartons of malt, George wrappers, one basin of crayfish, fifteen cups of fried groundnut, twenty five litres of groundnut oil, palm oil, kerosene, one carton of vaseline, amongst many other items.

According to her, the particular list she displayed covered only the women section as the men were yet to bring their list.

She further disclosed that her mother claimed that the list was cheaper than some other tribes with a longer list of items to be bought.

In her words:

"This is just the list from the women section oo. The men haven’t brought their own lists. The males have their own different list. My mum is even saying ours is cheaper that other tribes have longer list."

Reactions as lady shows off bride price list

Nigerians rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts about the list she displayed.

@Bliss Owualah said:

"Your own is good sef you have to see mine from Abia state Ngwa. I tore the list."

@Blessed soul said:

"Omo una village girls go too tey for that village."

@YOUR HEADACHE reacted:

"I left my igbo ex gf coz of engagement list. Na marry i wan marry I no dey buy person pikin."

@So reacted:

"Be like una no know say them dey price this list. How Bike riders dey take marry?"

@Elishalom wrote:

"If I love her well and then insist on no pricing list especially my in-laws, make them no say after the wedding is over I got no business with them whatsoever. You can’t eat your cake and have it."

@Gerald St James asked:

"Lmao!! Na so una dey do for rivers?"

@floribangs said:

"After una go say we are not selling our daughter. Imagine your husband nor get money."

@Sira_Gracy reacted:

"My own be say as u over bill my husband no come for any help ooooo."

@Broma_Mgba added:

"Wow that means u are from oyibo omo But I pity men that will marry from Rivers state."

@Peace added:

"I helped my dad to write marriage list for my cousin, the only thing there was bride price which is negotiable, clothes for the bride’s parents and drinks and some small small stuffs and I’m like this man, are you dashing us out? No big thing dey the list at all Nawa oo."

Photo of Yoruba marriage list trends online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man identified as Omoba Adeoba sent social media into a frenzy after sharing a picture of a Yoruba marriage list.

The bride price (Owo Ori) was put at N5k, while the bride's mother (Iya Omo) and bride's father (Baba Omo) were to be given N3k each.

Source: Legit.ng