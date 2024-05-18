Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a young lady consuming 10 packs of noodles, two eggs and a soda at a go

The lady was videoed cooking and then enjoying the meal herself, quite to the shock of people present

Many Nigerians frowned at the lady's large appetite, describing her display as a big red flag, while others hailed her

A Nigerian lady generated a buzz online after she shared a video showing how her younger sibling finished 10 packs of noodles and two eggs in one sitting.

According to @savagebmc1, her sister had bragged about being able to consume 10 packs of noodles and two eggs at once and she watched her prove it.

The young lady finished 10 noodles in one sitting. Photo Credit: @barbielayor

Source: TikTok

@savagebmc1's TikTok video captured how the young lady prepared the noodles with a gas cooker and then sat down to eat it with a soda.

People watched as she devoured the meal in the twinkle of an eye. @barbielayor's sister's display of eating 'talent' did not sit well with many internet users.

Some people, however, thought there was nothing wrong with her display.

In another related development, a Nigerian lady had finished a mountain of food.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trailed the lady's eating display

ℕ said:

"I no fit chop pass one and nah 2 hours I go use finish am."

Sweet Isoken said:

"But it’s not much na Shuu na even small minie mine and y’all saying it’s much Nawa ."

MAN!Ghost ⚘❤ said:

"Babe we're a match I love this girl because me self dey chop gbas ajeh."

Awero savage said:

"Na 10 dis one chop wey una Dey shout the 10 no even reach mewethin dey Insyd noodles."

D said:

"And I no fit finish one super pack‍♀️I wish I can eat well."

aystephen said:

"Wetin be 2 eggs.

"Bring one crate for me jare."

AKOREDE said:

"If una dey find red flag nah here she dey ooo."

Private said:

"After 2 I’m good I don’t even like noodles bruh who is she."

Student eats 3 wraps of fufu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female student had consumed three wraps of fufu in class.

The young lady placed the sumptuous delicacy on the table and consumed it with her bare hands in the presence of her colleagues. As she ate, people came around her seat to express surprise at what she was doing, with one of them videoing her. Some of them laughed at her.

Unperturbed, the pretty lady carried on with her meal happily. Two other wraps of fufu were seen on her table in a transparent nylon. According to Inside Auchi TV, which shared the video, the incident happened in the Department of Mass Communication class.

Source: Legit.ng