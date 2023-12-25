The younger brother of Minister for Works and Housing, Dave Umahi, said he wants to replace the former Ebonyi governor in the Senate

Austin Umahi said the APC Ebonyi Zoning Committee zoned the Ebonyi South Senatorial ticket to his LGA

He said he has experience both in the business and political sectors to give the people the best representation

Abakaliki, Ebonyi state - Chief Austin Umahi, the younger brother of Minister for Works and Housing, Dave Umahi, has declared his intention to run for the Ebonyi South Senatorial seat re-run election.

Austin announced his ambition at a news briefing in Abakaliki, the state capital on Monday, December 25, The Punch reported.

The re-run election will hold in February 2024 following the resignation of Umahi as the senator to accept President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ministerial appointment.

The Director-General of the APC Governorship Campaign in the 2023 General Elections said he was eminently qualified and remained a top contender for the position.

“True democratic process is the only way to ensure the emergence of an acceptable senator for the district.

“I will give the people the best representation, having gained experiences from both the business and political sectors,”

He claimed that the ruling APC zoned the senatorial ticket to his local government area.

“We are in a democratic dispensation, and I want all my supporters to pray for the success of both the primary and re-run elections.

“I am from Ohaozara Local Government Area, and that is where APC Ebonyi Zoning Committee zoned the senatorial seat,”

