Ilorin, Kwara - AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, the governor of Kwara state and chairman of the Nigeria Governors' Forum, has written an emotional expression about the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state.

In a statement on Monday, December 27, the governor described Akeredolu as an exceptional statesman with indelible marks in the public service, TVC reported.

The governor expressed his condolences to the people of Ondo state, the family of the late Akeredolu, and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

His statement reads in part:

“A frontline lawyer and conscientious politician of progressive bent, His Excellency would be remembered for his courage, patriotism, and immeasurable contributions to the constitutional and sociopolitical development of Nigeria.

“As painful as his exit is to all of us, we take solace in his fine legacies as a gentleman and statesman. We ask God to repose his soul and look after his family.”

Governor Akeredolu reportedly died on Wednesday, December 27, at a state house hospital in Lagos.

The governor has been battling his illness soon after the 2023 general election. He was out of the state for three months and returned to Nigeria in September.

However, he could not returned to the state but stay at his private residence in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Soon after, he returned to Lagos after officially written to the state assembly to confirm his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the acting governor of Ondo state.

