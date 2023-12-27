Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Akure, Ondo state - News of the death of Rotimi Akeredolu surfaced online on Wednesday morning, December 27.

Akeredolu (SAN) is a former attorney general of Ondo state, ex-president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), and two-time governor of Ondo state, southwest geopolitical zone.

Rotimi Akeredolu is no more. Photo credit: Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi

Until his death, Akeredolu, 67, was also the chairman of the Southwest governors' forum.

Legit.ng captures the condolence messages from Akeredolu's colleagues.

1) Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu mourned the passing of Akeredolu, describing his exit as a colossal loss to the country and Ondo state in particular.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement by his chief press secretary, Gboyega Akosile, said Akeredolu would be greatly missed for his positive impacts in Ondo State, South-West, and Nigeria as a whole.

The Lagos governor also sympathised with the entire people of Ondo state, praying that God would grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

2) Dapo Abiodun

Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, described the death of his Ondo state counterpart as tragic.

In his condolence message to the acting governor of Ondo state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the family of the deceased, and Ondo people, Prince Abiodun described Akeredolu, as a dogged fighter throughout his lifetime.

3) Seyi Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state said the South-West has lost a dogged fighter and courageous leader who worked hard for the peace, prosperity, and progress of the region with the death of Akeredolu.

The Oyo state governor described Akeredolu’s fervent and unrelenting stance on issues bordering on south-west’s regional integration and progress as a lesson for leaders, adding that “he will be sorely missed.”

4) Uba Sani

On his part, Kaduna state governor, Uba Sani, said Nigeria has lost a visionary and inspirational leader.

He said late Akeredolu deployed his skills and experiences in the selfless service of the Ondo people and Nigeria.

His statement reads in full:

"With a heavy heart but total submission to the will of Almighty God we received the news of the passing away of our beloved colleague, the Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, CON, SAN.

"The great legal mind and progressive made immeasurable contributions to the advancement of the rule of law, democracy, and fundamental rights and freedoms in our country. He had the courage of his convictions and stood stoutly in defence of the principles of federalism.

"Nigeria has lost a visionary and inspirational leader who deployed his skills and experiences in the selfless service of the Ondo people and Nigeria. He will be dearly missed.

"On behalf of myself, my family, and the people of Kaduna State, I wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Akeredolu Family, the government and people of Ondo State, the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and all Nigerians. We pray fervently for the repose of the gentle soul of Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu. May Almighty God give the Akeredolu Family, the people of Ondo State, and all Nigerians the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss."

5) Biodun Oyebanji

Ekiti state governor, Biodun Oyebanji expressed his condolences on Akeredolu's death, describing it as a monumental loss to the Yoruba nation and the country at large.

Oyebanji in a statement by Yinka Oyebode, his special adviser on media, said he was devastated by the news of the death of the former Ondo state governor.

