Akeredolu's passing has left the people of Ondo state in stitches as they reflect on his immense contributions to humanity, democracy, and good governance

Reacting, Oyo APC's publicity secretary, Olawale Sadare, described the late governor as a statesman, a champion of democracy, who left an enduring legacy

Sadare, in a statement made available to Legit.ng noted that Akeredolu's demise occurred at a time when his continued service was deemed crucial

Oyo state, Ibadan - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state has described the death of the governor of Ondo state, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) as unfortunate and regrettable given his contributions to the society as it concerns humanity, democracy and good governance.

Governor Akeredolu reportedly died at a Hospital in Germany, where he was undergoing treatment for protracted prostate cancer, on Wednesday, December 27, his family confirmed via a statement.

Until his death, he was serving his second term in office having won his election and reelection in 2016 and 2020 respectively.

Reacting via a statement issued in Ibadan by its publicity secretary, Olawale Sadare, on Wednesday, and made available to Legit.ng, Oyo APC commiserated with Mrs. Betty Akeredolu as well President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje and the good people of Ondo over the transition of Arakunrin Akeredolu who, according to the party, died at a time his people still needed his services.

"Arakunrin Akeredolu made a great impact in many ways as he was a dogged fighter, astute legal practitioner and patriotic democrat who would not spare any effort to promote justice and fairness at all times regardless of the risk involved. There is no doubt that he would be sorely missed by all and sundry. Therefore, we pray God to grant him eternal rest and give his family and the good people of the Sunshine State the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss." Oyo APC stated.

