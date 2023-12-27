The Ondo State government has released an official statement confirming Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's demise

It was confirmed that the pragmatic Ondo State governor passed early on Wednesday, December 27

An official letter was also addressed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to confirm the tragic demise of the governors

Akure, Ondo - The Ondo State Government has sadly announced the passing of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN.

Governor Akeredolu died early this morning, Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

In a statement from the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, it was expressed that his death had left a profound void in the hearts of the state's residents.

The governor, who was undergoing medical treatment in Germany, answered the eternal call, succumbing to complications from protracted prostate cancer.

Ondo govt writes Tinubu over Akeredolu's demise

It was gathered that a formal letter had been sent to President Bola Tinubu to convey his tragic demise officially.

The family and the state government thanked President Tinubu for his support during Governor Akeredolu's illness.

As contained in the statement, the family and the state government will release further details about the funeral arrangements in due course.

The statement reads:

"The family and the state government will release further details regarding the funeral arrangements.

"Governor Akeredolu was an extraordinary leader whose unwavering dedication to the state and its people was both commendable and unparalleled."

Akeredolu, a legal professional affiliated with the All Progressives Congress (APC), secured the position of Governor of Ondo State in 2016 and won a second term in 2020.

Renowned for his assertive stance, he championed the cause of restructuring and actively opposed unlawful mining and open grazing within his state and across southern Nigeria.

