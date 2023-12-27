Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Ondo state governor has announced five fresh appointments after taking the oath of office

Legit.ng reports that this follows the death of his former boss, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu

In a statement on Wednesday evening, December 27, Aiyedatiwa named a journalist, Ebenezer Adeniyan, as his chief press secretary (CPS)

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Akure, Ondo state - Ondo state governor, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has appointed Ebenezer Adeniyan as his chief press secretary (CPS).

This development was reported by Vanguard newspaper on Wednesday evening, December 27.

Lucky Aiyedatiwa started his reign as the substantive governor of Ondo state on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. Photo credit: Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa

Source: Facebook

Other appointments announced in a statement signed by Omojuwa Olusegun, the deputy chief of staff to the governor, are Smart Omodunbi Jnr, special assistant to the governor on political matters; Abire Sunday Olugbenga, special assistant to the governor on new media; Miss Motunrayo Oyedele, special assistant to the governor on photography; and Dr. Temitayo Iperepolu, special assistant to the governor on domestic and government house.

According to the deputy chief of staff, the appointments take immediate effect.

Ondo: Aiyedatiwa declares three-day mourning

Meanwhile, Governor Aiyedatiwa has also declared three days of mourning starting from Thursday, December 28.

He said all flags were to fly at half-mast, The Nation reported.

Akeredolu's aide, Richard Olatunde steps down

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Richard Olatunde, the chief press secretary (CPS) to former Ondo governor Akeredolu resigned from his position.

Olatunde stepped down from his role on Wednesday evening, December 27.

He explained that his decision to resign was due to the untimely death of his principal.

Nigerian govs' reactions to Akeredolu's death

Legit.ng also noted Nigerian governors' reactions to Governor Akeredolu's demise.

Among governors who mourned Akeredolu's exit are Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, and Kaduna state's Uba Sani.

Cleric shares prophecy about next Ondo election

In another piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the pastor-in-charge of the Dominion Faith Church, Ore, Ondo, Prophet Ifetayo Afinjuomo, said a politician from Ile Oluji/Okeigbo local government area (LGA) of the state, would win the 2024 Ondo state governorship election.

Prophet Afinjuomo shared his 'prophecy' via his known Facebook page recently.

Source: Legit.ng